Car crash along I-77 sends one to hospital

By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed along the 159 mile marker of I-77 NB on Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Wood County Dispatch received the call for the crash at 5:33 a.m., a little more than one hour after a semi-truck crashed about five miles further north on the highway.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, as did the Mineral Wells and Pond Creek Fire Departments, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service.

