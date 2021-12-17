Car crash along I-77 sends one to hospital

Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A car crashed along the 159 mile marker of I-77 NB on Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Wood County Dispatch received the call for the crash at 5:33 a.m., a little more than one hour after a semi-truck crashed about five miles further north on the highway.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, as did the Mineral Wells and Pond Creek Fire Departments, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.