County-wide science fair results
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 90 total projects were submitted into this years county-wide science fair.
The winners of the Wood County event will be moving on to the Regional Science and Engineering Fair in February.
Here are the results:
Plant Sciences
Elementary
1st Place - Sophia Williams (Lubeck)
2nd Place - Brylee Bond (Neale)
Middle
1st Place - Evelyn Stout (Edison)
2nd Place - Elliot Handley (Wood County Christian)
Chemistry
Elementary
1st Place - Kinsley Elliott (Criss)
2nd Place - Kourtlynn Barcley (Jefferson)
3rd Place - Raylen Reeder (Lubeck)
Middle
1st Place - Audrey Smith (Parkersburg Catholic High School)
3rd Place - Raylen Dawkins (Edison)
Behavioral/Social Science
Elementary
1st - Gabriel Floyd (Greenmont)
2nd - Madison Kendall (Blennerhassett)
Middle
1st - Adrian (AJ) Poellot (Edison)
2nd - Vic Chen (Jackson)
3rd - Harmony Watkins (Edison)
Materials Science
Elementary
1st - Jace Riffle (Vienna)
2nd - Sammie Farinash (North Christian)
3rd - Ihla Freshour (Gihon)
Middle
1st - Anniston Shelton (Edison)
2nd - Gabrielle Rodet (Jackson)
3rd - Rowen Postlewait (Wood County Christian)
Cellular/Molecular Biology
Elementary
3rd Place - Khloe Porter (Madison)
Engineering Environmental
Elementary
2nd - Ashton Spears (Criss)
3rd - Braxton Gruber and Elsbeth Cejka (Kanawha)
Middle
1st - Elana Taylor (Wood County Christian)
2nd - Vivian Grimm (Edison)
Biochemistry
Middle
2nd - Jaiden Vargas (Edison)
3rd - Keira Earley (Edison)
Physics/Astronomy
Elementary
1st - Collin Richman (Emerson)
2nd - Addison Walton (Gihon)
3rd - Violet Gibson (North Christian)
Middle
1st - Karli Short (Edison)
2nd - Zachary Gaston (Van Devender)
3rd - Gaige Schaffer (Edison)
High School
1st - Olivia Raber (South)
Earth/Environmental
Elementary
1st - Dawson Fluharty (North Christian)
2nd - Annabelle McCrady (Martin)
3rd - Madelynn Springer (Vienna)
Middle
1st - Allison Fluharty (Wood County Christian)
3rd - Fischer White (Edison)
Engineering/Mechanics
Elementary
1st - Eliana Higgins (Blennerhassett)
2nd - Cameron Coffman (Vienna)
3rd - Kiera Wenzel and Kalianna Stewart (Kanawha)
Middle
1st - Smit Babariya (Jackson)
2nd - Christian Haught (Blennerhassett)
3rd - Lars Youngstrom and Benjamin Morris (Van Devender)
Medical Science
Middle
1st - Alexandria Evans (Blennerhassett)
2nd - Broc Willis (Van Devender)
Energy: Physical
Elementary
2nd - Ben Raines (North Christian)
Mathematics
High School
1st - Owen Friend (PHS)
Translational Medical Science
High School
2nd - Danica Sheppard (PHS)
Congratulations to all of the winners who will be moving on to the next event and to those who participated! The next event is on February 11, 2021 at Grand Pointe. If you want to see coverage of the event before the results check out the link below!
https://www.wtap.com/2021/12/16/students-compete-wood-county-science-fair/
