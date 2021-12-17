County-wide science fair results

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 90 total projects were submitted into this years county-wide science fair.

The winners of the Wood County event will be moving on to the Regional Science and Engineering Fair in February.

Here are the results:

Plant Sciences

Elementary

1st Place - Sophia Williams (Lubeck)

2nd Place - Brylee Bond (Neale)

Middle

1st Place - Evelyn Stout (Edison)

2nd Place - Elliot Handley (Wood County Christian)

Chemistry

Elementary

1st Place - Kinsley Elliott (Criss)

2nd Place - Kourtlynn Barcley (Jefferson)

3rd Place - Raylen Reeder (Lubeck)

Middle

1st Place - Audrey Smith (Parkersburg Catholic High School)

3rd Place - Raylen Dawkins (Edison)

Behavioral/Social Science

Elementary

1st - Gabriel Floyd (Greenmont)

2nd - Madison Kendall (Blennerhassett)

Middle

1st - Adrian (AJ) Poellot (Edison)

2nd - Vic Chen (Jackson)

3rd - Harmony Watkins (Edison)

Materials Science

Elementary

1st - Jace Riffle (Vienna)

2nd - Sammie Farinash (North Christian)

3rd - Ihla Freshour (Gihon)

Middle

1st - Anniston Shelton (Edison)

2nd - Gabrielle Rodet (Jackson)

3rd - Rowen Postlewait (Wood County Christian)

Cellular/Molecular Biology

Elementary

3rd Place - Khloe Porter (Madison)

Engineering Environmental

Elementary

2nd - Ashton Spears (Criss)

3rd - Braxton Gruber and Elsbeth Cejka (Kanawha)

Middle

1st - Elana Taylor (Wood County Christian)

2nd - Vivian Grimm (Edison)

Biochemistry

Middle

2nd - Jaiden Vargas (Edison)

3rd - Keira Earley (Edison)

Physics/Astronomy

Elementary

1st - Collin Richman (Emerson)

2nd - Addison Walton (Gihon)

3rd - Violet Gibson (North Christian)

Middle

1st - Karli Short (Edison)

2nd - Zachary Gaston (Van Devender)

3rd - Gaige Schaffer (Edison)

High School

1st - Olivia Raber (South)

Earth/Environmental

Elementary

1st - Dawson Fluharty (North Christian)

2nd - Annabelle McCrady (Martin)

3rd - Madelynn Springer (Vienna)

Middle

1st - Allison Fluharty (Wood County Christian)

3rd - Fischer White (Edison)

Engineering/Mechanics

Elementary

1st - Eliana Higgins (Blennerhassett)

2nd - Cameron Coffman (Vienna)

3rd - Kiera Wenzel and Kalianna Stewart (Kanawha)

Middle

1st - Smit Babariya (Jackson)

2nd - Christian Haught (Blennerhassett)

3rd - Lars Youngstrom and Benjamin Morris (Van Devender)

Medical Science

Middle

1st - Alexandria Evans (Blennerhassett)

2nd - Broc Willis (Van Devender)

Energy: Physical

Elementary

2nd - Ben Raines (North Christian)

Mathematics

High School

1st - Owen Friend (PHS)

Translational Medical Science

High School

2nd - Danica Sheppard (PHS)

Congratulations to all of the winners who will be moving on to the next event and to those who participated! The next event is on February 11, 2021 at Grand Pointe. If you want to see coverage of the event before the results check out the link below!

