Edison Middle School brings Christmas cheer to seniors at Cedar Grove(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seniors at Cedar Grove nursing home got some special visitors giving Christmas cheer.

Cedar Grove nursing was visited this morning by the Edison Middle School choir.

Members from sixth through eighth grade came together to sing Christmas songs and brighten the day for the seniors.

“I mean it feels really special,” says Cody Ratliff. “Because a lot of the time they don’t get to do a lot and the fact that they were singing along, some were crying, it felt really nice to give back to them.”

Students in the choir say that they enjoyed providing Christmas cheer to the residents at the nursing home.

“It was just really nice to bring some normalcy over the last two years to bring some kids in to celebrate the holiday season, the Christmas season with all of the folks that are here,” says choir director, Cody Ratliff. “Just a really, really fun experience. I’m proud the kids got to do it.”

Especially for those who are not able to get out much or don’t see enough visitors.

“Well, it definitely takes people who are willing to come together, and I think we have a good group of people to do that, and I think we all just want to spread Christmas cheer. And to make other people happy and to feel like it’s Christmas,” says Madison Archer.

Officials and staff with Cedar Grove say that they are thankful to the Edison Middle School choir for coming in today.

