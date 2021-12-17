Fort Frye Lady wins the battle of Lady Cadets
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -
The Fort Frye Lady Cadets defeated The Linsly Lady Cadets girls basketball team on Thursday night.
Fort Frye won by a relentless barrage of three pointers from Hannah Archer, in the first half that gave them a 28-19 lead going into the locker room.
A mixture of three pointers and smothering defense from Mackenzie Dalton was enough to quiet the Linsly Lady Cadets.
Fort Frye won by a score of 63-45, winning the battle of the Lady Cadets.
