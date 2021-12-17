Gov. DeWine sending members of National Guard into hospitals to ease pressure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital since December 22, 2020, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday during a virtual press conference to discuss efforts to help address hospital staffing issues.

“We are also approaching the all-time high number,” said Gov. DeWine. “Not too far away.”

Friday morning, Governor DeWine mobilized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the hospital staffing strain caused by the rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Of the total mobilized guard members, approximately 150 are highly-trained medical professionals and will deploy to help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations. The remaining 900 guard members will help with patient transport, housekeeping, and food services. Guard members will be brought on duty beginning on Monday.

Gov. DeWine also announced that state officials are now working with an Ohio health care staffing company to help hospitals meet staffing needs.

“This will allow Ohio hospitals to bring in qualified nurses and other medical personnel from out of state to fill needed positions and help ease some of the pressure on hospitals and staff,” Gov. DeWine said.

More than 4,700 people are currently hospitalized in Ohio fighting COVID-19, that equates to one in every 5 hospital patients.

