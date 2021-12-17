Advertisement

“Holiday in the Park” lights up City Park

The display can be enjoyed every night from now through Dec. 31
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Holiday in the Park is an annual tradition that runs all season long.

Organizers say it’s free for anyone to drive through the park and enjoy the lights.

Tonight, some familiar faces from WTAP were out wishing visitors “Happy Holidays” and collecting donations.

Those proceeds go to maintaining the lights.

The display features lights put-up by many different businesses and community organizations.

Some visitors even drove through more than once.

Holiday in the Park can be enjoyed every night from now through the Dec. 31.

