Obituary: Arn, Rosemary L. (Fitting)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rosemary L. (Fitting) Arn, 75, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday December 15, 2021 at Stonerise Charleston. She was born in Abington, PA a daughter of the late George F. and Katherine (Ely) Fitting.

Rosemary graduated with a BA from Bluffton College and later received her MA in education from Marshall University. She was a beloved elementary school teacher her whole career with special education as her passion and purpose to help make a difference in a child’s life. She retired from Wood County Schools Board of Education in 2006. Rosemary also fulfilled God’s calling to ministry by walking side-by-side with her husband for 36 years as a devoted and supportive pastor’s wife. She exemplified all the attributes of a strong woman of faith. She was a member of Riverhill United Methodist Church for over 25 years. Rosemary was a loving, devoted wife and wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children Michael J. Arn (Teresa) of Summerville, SC; Matthew Arn of Parkersburg; and Mary Jennifer McMillion (Kent) of Charleston, WV; five granddaughters Cassie, Jessica, Lindsey, Audrey, and Kristen; five great grandchildren; and a brother Robert Fitting (Debbie) of Southport, NC.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Reverend James W. Arn.

Services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Riverhill United Methodist Church, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Riverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 12-2 PM at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 471 East Broad Street, Suite 1630, Columbus, OH 43215.The family would like to thank the staff of Stonerise Charleston and Hospice Care for their love and care.

