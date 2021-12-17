Obituary: Beck, Margaret May

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Margaret May Beck, 84, formerly of New Matamoras, OH, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at Harmar Place, Marietta, OH. Born in Carrollton, IL, on February 14, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Lois Irene Cook and Elmer Ray. She married Ralph Neal Beck in 1958, who preceded her in death in 2001. Margaret graduated from Rawlins High School in Rawlins, WY, a state she loved, in 1955. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, watching wildlife, church and her family. She attended Newport Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, John (Sharon) Beck, Belmont, WV, Rick (Shelli) Beck, St. Marys, WV, and Robert ( Anne) Beck, New Orleans, LA; three daughters, Margaret (Daun) Lutes, New Matamoras, OH, Diane Thomas, Newport, OH, and Pam (Dave) Copen, Lowell, OH; 14 grandchildren, Renee Fisher-Beck, Tracey Bartrug, Nicole Morris, Rory Beck, Michael Beck, Bryce Beck, Ann Perrine, Daunie Lutes, Kristen Ellis, Chris Thomas, Jessica Lang, Jeremiah Thomas, Morgan Heiss, and Logan Moore; 28 great-grandchildren; two step-children, Pam (Ronald) Milton, and Pat Orr; 13 step-grandchildren; 31 step-great-grandchildren; and seven step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Lois Ray, and Evelyn Clayton; step-children, Marie Huggett, and Ralph “Bubba” Beck; and step-grandson, Jeff Orr.

Our family is forever grateful to the staff at Harmar Place for the kindness and compassion they not only gave to our mom, but also to our family.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday December 21, 2021 at Ingram Funeral Home, St. Marys, WV with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Newport Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fact.alz.org%2fdonate.&c=E,1,fng3VWNIH6KSKMOXx79nm6QRps8CeK_xADXLBdEsppYK6O_K1hR0OMSrFLeabbWGGSV4hKSBV7YXIdUlSUD-IwYnUMMQ5SR0yaAZt-2zbtTcA-DPKzxLsxRQ9i0,&typo=1

An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.