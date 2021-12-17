Obituary: Conley, John Martin “Marty”

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - John Martin “Marty” Conley, of Fleming, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021. He was born on March 27, 1961 in Laona, WI, to John and Lucille Zelechowski Conley.

Marty moved at age six to L’Anse, Michigan with his family and graduated from L’Anse High School in 1979. His first job was delivering newspapers by bicycle. Marty worked many jobs including Lou’s Dairy Bar, Holiday Gas Station, Conley Trucking with his dad in L’Anse and Maki Oil Company in Chassell. He moved to Fleming, Ohio in 1988, worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg and lastly the Surgery Center in Belpre until his retirement in 2018.He is survived by the love of his life, Diane Lynn Jalkanen Conley, whom he married on June 27, 1981; two sons, John Leo (Sarah) with grandchild due in June and Luke Arvo; parents, John & Lucille Conley; sister, Jackie Bocek (Paul); and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Pinehurst Christian Church, with one hour of visitation before the service.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Marty’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

