Obituary: Duty, Edith Duty

Edith Gray Duty Obit
Edith Gray Duty Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Edith Gray Duty, 97, of Williamstown, WV, passed away at 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Parkersburg, WV.  She was born September 17, 1924 in Marietta a daughter of Octive and Lillie Forrester Hill.

Edith had been employed at Williamstown Pottery and was a member of the Williamstown Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Eddie (Sandra) Gray and Debbie (Randy) Fenton both of Williamstown; grandchildren:  Wendy (David) Drake, Paul (Shelly) Gray, Danielle (Charles) McDonald, Cassy Fenton (Ben Kuhlman) and Justin Fenton; 6 great grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Paul Gray, second husband Richard Duty, one brother and one sister.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be appreciated to:  Milestone Senior Living, P O Box 1766, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

