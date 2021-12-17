Advertisement

Obituary: Mugrage, Kathryn Kay

Kathryn Kay Mugrage Obit
Kathryn Kay Mugrage Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Kathryn Kay Mugrage, 72, of Little Hocking, died at her home on Thursday December 16th, 2021. She was born in Marietta, Ohio to Perry and Virginia (Waters) Wheeler on October 16th, 1949. She married Alfred Mugrage Sr on June 12th, 1964. They remained devoted to one another for 57 years. Kathryn was a homemaker and together she and Alfred traveled the country while Alfred worked on industrial smokestacks. They met and maintained countless close friendships throughout the United States. Alfred and Kathryn raised four sons: Alfred Jr (Elizabeth), Brian (Dawn), Steven (Sherry) and Scott (Dana). She was a loving grandmother to Tiffany (Delmer) Offenberger, Brandi (Joshua) Kunz, Britni (Jake) Nicolai, Christian Mugrage, Cody (Samantha) Mugrage, Ashlee Mugrage, Joshua Mugrage, Matthew Mugrage, Caitlyn Mugrage and Alyssa Mugrage. Kathryn had nine great grandchildren: Hannah Mugrage, Lexi Wagner, Jaydin Burton, Aeriana Nicolai, Emma Mugrage, Ashtyn Dickel, Ethan Mugrage, Jax Nicolai and Braxton Mugrage. Kathryn and Alfred have three great-great grandsons: Bryce Mugrage, Owen Steele, and Noah Steele. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her husband, sons, and grandchildren. Grandma Kay is forever with us all in memory and spirit.

Kathryn is preceded in death by one son Brian J. Mugrage, her parents Perry and Virginia (Waters) Wheeler, her brother Larry Wheeler Sr and wife Shirley, brothers Lawrence “Dude” Wheeler, Robert Wheeler, Danny Wheeler, brother-in-law Henry Mugrage and wife Janet, brothers-in-law Don, Mike, Daryl and Bill Mugrage, sisters-in-law Cheryl Hill, Linda Best, Ruth Ann Stahler and Trudy Mugrage and nephew Todd Wheeler. She passed on to eternal life on the birthday of her son, Brian Joseph. There is no doubt they are together, celebrating.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral Service will be Tuesday at 1 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Mugrage officiating, Interment will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

