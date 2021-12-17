Obituary: Parsons, Robert L.

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert L. Parsons, 89, of Washington, WV died Thursday December 16, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Oshel and Lula (Evans) Parsons.

He retired from G.E./Borg Warner and was a United States Army veteran having served in Korean War. He was a Mason and a member of Mount Olivet Masonic Lodge #3 and Nemesis Shrine. He loved golfing, fishing, hunting, camping, and especially trips to Canada. He was a past member of South Hills Golf Club.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years Barbara (Montgomery) Parsons; son Mark S. Parsons (Terri) of Vienna; two daughters Sherry Starcher (Butch) of Washington, WV and Robin Cain (David) of Elizabeth; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a sister Barbara Ellen McBride of Harrisville.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters and eight brothers.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Lubeck Community Baptist Church with Pastor Mark Houser officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Sunday 2-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg and Monday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

