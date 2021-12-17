Advertisement

Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes defeat St. Marys

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes beat the St. Mary’s Lady Blue Devils in girls basketball on Thursday night.

The Crusaderettes jumped out to an early 11-0 lead in the first and never looked back, winning the game 50-28.

Parkersburg Catholic was led by Leslie Huffman who finished with 26 on the night, while St. Mary’s leading scorer was Addie Davis with 16.

