Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes defeat St. Marys
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes beat the St. Mary’s Lady Blue Devils in girls basketball on Thursday night.
The Crusaderettes jumped out to an early 11-0 lead in the first and never looked back, winning the game 50-28.
Parkersburg Catholic was led by Leslie Huffman who finished with 26 on the night, while St. Mary’s leading scorer was Addie Davis with 16.
