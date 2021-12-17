Advertisement

Parkersburg Salvation Army holds Angel Tree program

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 17, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Salvation Army in Parkersburg holds its Angel Tree distribution today.

The Angel Tree this year followed the same strategy as in 2020 with a drive-thru distribution for families.

Officials say that they were able to give over 350 children gifts this year.

The commanding officers say that they love having the chance to give gifts and the Christmas to children who may not have had one without this program.

“We are one of many agencies in the Parkersburg and greater Mid-Ohio Valley area that serve children in our community. I know that in years past it’s been close to 24 hundred children all together in need. And so, to be able to be a small part of that to help families in need is just really important to us to make sure that we continue to give hope to our families that are having a challenging time,” says commanding officer, Carey Richmond.

The Salvation Army in Parkersburg served families from Wood, Pleasants and Wirt counties.

