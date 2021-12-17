PHS lockout unrelated to recent reported threats

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School was under a lockout Friday afternoon, but officials say it had nothing to do with recent social media threats.

Police Captain Scott Elliot said police were serving a warrant in the area and asked PHS to lock up as a safety precaution.

“Wood County Schools actively works with area law enforcement to help ensure student safety,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Including when off campus events can potentially impact school security. Today’s lockout was an example of that cooperation.”

More information can be found the Wood County Schools Facebook page.

