Ritchie County Lady Rebels defeat Wirt County Lady Tigers
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The Ritchie County Lady Rebels beat the Wirt County Lady tigers girls basketball team on Thursday night.
The Lady Rebels started off strong, taking a 31-7 halftime lead and finished even stronger, winning the game 50-11..
The Lady Rebels had three players finish with double digit points; Rebekah Rupert (12), Olivia Cress (12) and Jayci Gray (13).
