Ritchie County Lady Rebels defeat Wirt County Lady Tigers

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ritchie County Lady Rebels beat the Wirt County Lady tigers girls basketball team on Thursday night.

The Lady Rebels started off strong, taking a 31-7 halftime lead and finished even stronger, winning the game 50-11..

The Lady Rebels had three players finish with double digit points; Rebekah Rupert (12), Olivia Cress (12) and Jayci Gray (13).

