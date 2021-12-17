Semi-truck crashes on I-77, sends at least one to hospital

Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi-truck crashed along I-77 NB, MM 164 on Friday morning, ending up on its side in the median of the road, and sending at least one person to the hospital.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the nature of the injuries are currently unknown. The call came in at 4:29 a.m., and the truck was still on the scene as of 6:45 a.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral Wells Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

