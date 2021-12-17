Advertisement

Semi-truck crashes on I-77, sends at least one to hospital

A truck on its side along I-77 NB
A truck on its side along I-77 NB(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wood County, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi-truck crashed along I-77 NB, MM 164 on Friday morning, ending up on its side in the median of the road, and sending at least one person to the hospital.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the nature of the injuries are currently unknown. The call came in at 4:29 a.m., and the truck was still on the scene as of 6:45 a.m.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Mineral Wells Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person transported to the hospital after their car ran off the road and hit a home in...
One person transported to the hospital after vehicle hits house
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Investigating human trafficking in Southeast Ohio
Omicron Variant
UPDATE: First Omicron variant case in W.Va. confirmed in Marion Co.
James Doty
Burglary, kidnapping suspect indicted
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar

Latest News

Frontier High School
Frontier High School Band Musical Performance, 12/17/21
Zach Miles and Dave Fleming
Dave Fleming Live in Studio, 12/17/21
Crash sends one to hospital
Car crash along I-77 sends one to hospital
The display can be enjoyed every night from now through Dec. 31
“Holiday in the Park” lights up City Park