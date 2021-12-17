This Is Home: Marietta varsity cheer team wins Inaugural OHSAA State Cheer Competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Marietta High School Cheer Squad recently reached a huge milestone in school and OHSAA history. They took home first place at the Inaugural OHSAA State Cheer Competition this past weekend.

The team competed against 11 teams across the state and placed first despite having several injuries and new members to the squad. Head coach Sarah Snow said they competed in a division called “game day” cheering. This type of cheering that involves crowd leading, routines to marching band songs, and showcasing the squad’s football knowledge.

“They want to see as cheerleaders that we know what’s going on in the game we are cheering for. So they will say something like, ‘it’s a first down for the home team,’ and we have to know that a first down means we are on offense so we need to do an offense cheer,” Snow said.

Senior Kaitlyn Novotny said the team typically practices two hours every day-practice that definitely paid off.

“I was thinking, like top three, but they said second and it was not us, and I was like, ‘oh my god, we did this, we did this by ourselves. Emotions…just balling, crying, everyone jumping up and down. It was like the best time in my life for sure,” Novotny said.

Snow said this competition was the kick-off of the squad’s competition season and that they will take their “game day routine” to three other state championships. They are Saturday at the Columbus Convention Center at the GMCE Royal Rumble, the team is ready to bring their A-game again.

“We do think about the things we did right, we think about the things we did wrong and correct those things,” Junior Elizabeth Haller said.

“[We] try to do better next time and not going in thinking, ‘Oh we’re going to place just as well as we did before because you don’t know the teams you’re competing against or what the judges are going to like because it’s up to their opinion.”

