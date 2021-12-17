Van Devender Middle School counselor wins W.Va. Counselor of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County counselor is receiving an award for her profession.

Van Devender Middle School counselor, Christy Bixman, has won West Virginia Counselor of the Year.

Bixman was given the award in a surprise assembly with students, faculty and her family were there.

Bixman says that she was stunned by getting this plaque in this manner.

“So, I’m completely blown away. Like I said, I don’t do these sorts of things for the accolades or to be recognized at all, I do it from passion and the bottom of my heart. So, to just see the outpouring of love and respect, it’s humbling and I’m very, very honored,” says Bixman.

Coworkers who spoke about her say that she always goes above and beyond for everyone and that she treats the students she sees like they are her own children.

She was given a goodie bag from her coworkers to go along with the award.

