Coolville People’s Club gives back for Christmas

COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Coolville People’s Club spread some holiday warmth with food boxes this Friday.

WTAP stopped by to see the mission unfold.

Club members packed and hoisted 60 boxes into cars - each load containing enough for a Christmas meal. It’s an initiative that started over 15 years ago.

Meal recipients are selected based on recommendations from a local school. After the food is boxed and gathered, it’s handed over to happy recipients.

According to Richard Winter, who dropped by to pick up a food box, this small gesture makes a big difference.

“I feel blessed. I mean, People’s Club here - they do a lot for the community and around and right now we’re struggling a little bit so this here helps out a lot,” he said.

It’s an initiative that warms hearts for all involved.

Jill Mollohan of the club said, “I just feel very blessed to be able to do it.”

Winter added, “It means a lot to me and my family and everyone here in the community.”

Mollohan says it’s a wonderful feeling knowing that kids are going to get a Christmas meal.

A tradition that keeps hearts and stomachs full.

