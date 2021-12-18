Advertisement

Gospel Mission Food Pantry hosts Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox

Gospel Mission Food Pantry hosts Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox
Gospel Mission Food Pantry hosts Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The operation gave away almost 400 toys to children of all ages. Stuffed animals, toy kitchen sets and shoe boxes full of goods were given away.

Gospel Mission says that all toys were donated for the collection and they plan to give everything away by the end of the event. Kids were greeted by Santa Clause after receiving their gifts.

Director of Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox Candy Waite says events like these wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“We are so grateful to our blessed community to help us fill shoeboxes of love for our children and area that comes to receive a box of love. For some children this is the only Christmas that they will get and we are so thankful that the community steps up and helps us fill the shoeboxes of love,” said Waite.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads guilty to two charges related to the...
Barber pleads guilty to two charges in Capitol riots case
A truck on its side along I-77 NB
Semi-truck crashes on I-77, sends at least one to hospital
Sidney Walker and Amanda Nicole Spence were charged with possession of fentanyl, a felony in...
Two arrested for possession of fentanyl in Washington County
Crash sends one to hospital
Car crash along I-77 sends one to hospital
Wood County Schools mourns death of Les Lipscomb
Blennerhassett Middle School briefly under lockdown Friday morning

Latest News

Wreaths Across America held in Vienna
Wreaths Across America held in Vienna
North Parkersburg Baptist hosts Christmas Friendship Kitchen
North Parkersburg Baptist hosts Christmas Friendship Kitchen
Local family and friends donated items to Kentucky tornado victims
Local family and friends hold collection event for tornado victims in Kentucky
WTAP News @ 11 - Kentucky Donations
WTAP News @ 11 - Kentucky Donations