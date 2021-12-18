Gospel Mission Food Pantry hosts Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The operation gave away almost 400 toys to children of all ages. Stuffed animals, toy kitchen sets and shoe boxes full of goods were given away.

Gospel Mission says that all toys were donated for the collection and they plan to give everything away by the end of the event. Kids were greeted by Santa Clause after receiving their gifts.

Director of Operation Backyard Christmas Shoebox Candy Waite says events like these wouldn’t be possible without the community.

“We are so grateful to our blessed community to help us fill shoeboxes of love for our children and area that comes to receive a box of love. For some children this is the only Christmas that they will get and we are so thankful that the community steps up and helps us fill the shoeboxes of love,” said Waite.

