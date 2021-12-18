Local family and friends hold collection event for tornado victims in Kentucky

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local family and friends from Saint Marys held a drive-by collection event for those in need after the tornado in Kentucky.

Anna Snyder, Terry Dunn, and others held this event at the Pleasants County Bank in Saint Marys where they received a major contribution from those within their community.

“The outpour of the community has absolutely just phenomenal. Everyone is coming here what do you need, what can we get you? We have received everything from blankets from water to Christmas presents for the kids,” Snyder said.

The truck with all the donations will be heading to Kentucky today in hopes of reaching as many people in need.

