North Parkersburg Baptist hosts Christmas Friendship Kitchen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - North Parkersburg Baptist Church and the friendship kitchen hosted a Christmas food/ gift giveaway today. Hundreds of meals and gifts were given to people of all ages.

The line started at the kitchen, went down the parking lot and wrapped onto Emerson Ave.

Volunteer Jason Henthorn says that he can’t put into words the joy it brings him but knows that events like these are bigger than himself.

“It is very important that they know Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday that I can go get a meal. If I need extra food or an extra piece of clothing that I can go to the friendship kitchen and chances are we’re going to have it,” said Henthorn.

Over the course of the day they had 96 meals go to the local recovery center. Roughly 100 meals were delivered to those who did not have the means of transportation to pick up food and gifts. But in total they estimate close to 600 meals were given today to anyone who came.

The Friendship Kitchen today was held for a special event. Normally the kitchen is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to serve those in need but around the holidays they felt it was important for those to get a nice hot meal.

