Obituary: Argabrite, Darlene Kay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Darlene Kay Argabrite, born October 12, 1947, passed away suddenly on December 16, 2021. Darlene is predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Earl.

She is survived by children Angie and Jeff; daughter-in-law Pam; and grandchildren Ian, Eli, Hanna, Angus, Adeline, and Esme. She also leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Randy Epling and their daughter, Amy Foutty, her stepsisters, Sherry Harman and Beverly Knight, her sister-in-law Barbara Argabrite, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is also predeceased by her mother, Wilma Jean Radcliff Trippett.

Darlene retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after more than 20 years of service. Darlene was a loving and kind-hearted wife, mom, and mamaw who valued her family above everything. She is gone too soon and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Leavitt Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will Wednesday 12-1pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

