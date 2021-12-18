Obituary: Newton, Robert Dale

DEXTER CITY, Ohio (WTAP) - Robert Dale Newton, 88, of Dexter City, Ohio, died on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Muskingum Skilled Nursing in Beverly, Ohio. He was born on February 6, 1933 in Dungannon, Ohio, to Erwin and Ruth Bell Newton.

Bob graduated from Dexter City High School in 1949. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Korea, as a helicopter mechanic. After studying at The Ohio State University, he worked for USDA-Soil Conservation Service as a multi-county Engineering Technician. Bob was involved in many abandoned mine land reclamation projects and flood control projects over the years of his employment. He was a member of the Coal Run Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Farnsworth Newton; sister in law, Jennie Farnsworth; brother in law, Wayne Farnsworth (Sharon); and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother in law, Merle Farnsworth.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rich Lemal officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, with full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Coal Run Church of Christ. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bob’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

