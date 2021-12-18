Two arrested for possession of fentanyl in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Washington County Major Crimes Task Force arrested a man and a woman on December 17 on Pike Street.

According to an affidavit of facts, officials obtained a search warrant and located Sidney Walker and Amanda Nicole Spence. They were both charged with possession of fentanyl, a felony in the third degree.

Spence told officials that she and Walker were in a relationship with each other. When asked if there was anything in the room, Spence began to cry and stated she did not want to go to jail. Spence later then told officials that she had a jacket that contained a meth pipe laying on the bed.

The task force agent then asked Spence if there was anything else in the room. Spence pointed toward the nightstand between the two beds at a dark blue-colored bag and state there were drugs in the bag. Spence later claimed that the contents in the bag were not hers, but also said Walker was selling drugs.

Officials entered the residence where Spence and Walker possessed suspected crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia that was located throughout the residence including digital scales and smoking pipes.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.