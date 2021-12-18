Urgent cybersecurity threat puts most people at risk

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A commonly-used computer program has what experts call a “software vulnerability” and it poses a cyber-security risk to most people.

A cyber security expert tells us the matter is urgent.

The program is called Log4j. It acts as memory for computer software.

Cybersecurity experts at iTech say the reason this vulnerability impacts so many people is because most people use software that uses Log4j.

Now, if that software is attacked, the attackers get access to the information of people who use that software. A successful attack can result in ransomware on your system among other dangers. Expert Michael Stoffel says this poses a big risk to users.

”It’s a huge risk. If I were to rate it on a scale of one to 10, I would give it a 10 out of 10,” he said.

Still, there are ways to protect yourself. Stoffel suggests contacting the providers of your software to check if they use Log4j and then making sure those systems are up to date.

On top of that, he suggests setting up an application firewall that monitors outbound traffic.

If you are confused, iTech is open to answering any of your questions. Just call 304-485-2222.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.