Wreaths Across America held in Vienna

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many veterans showed up in Vienna today to honor those who served before them.

Four shots were fired in honor of veterans who have passed. Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp made his yearly appearance and gave a speech to those who showed up for the event today.

He was asked why it is important for him to come out to military events every chance he gets and he said, “It is an honor for me to be part of things like this and i do think that the program they have put forth is very fundamental for us. And so for me it is a way for me to say thank you and for putting the ground work in that helps our family and all of the people in our town live the lives that they do.”

Millions of wreaths were placed this year all across America to honor those veterans who have passed.

