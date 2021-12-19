Advertisement

Fort Frye Cadets beat Trinity Christian Warriors boys basketball team

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Fort Frye Cadets defeated the Trinity Christian Warriors on Saturday afternoon.

The first half of this game was very low scoring, but the second half each team were able to hit their stride.

Fort Frye came into the second half leading, but the Warriors would not go down without a fight, and it is worth noting that Trinity Christian only had seven active players for this game.

Fort Frye was able to pull away in the fourth quarter to win by a score of 48-37.

Clayton Miller led the way for the Cadets totaling 12 points on the day.

