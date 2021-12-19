Advertisement

Parkersburg Big Reds beat Marietta Tigers Boys Basketball Team

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds boys basketball team defeated the Marietta Tigers on Friday night.

The game was very closely contested for much of the first half with Marietta jumping out to a lead.

But, Parkersburg was able to put up 55 points in the second half of the game to secure a 63-53 win over the Tigers.

Bryson Singer had 16 for the Big Reds while Tyler Kytta led the game with 22 points for Marietta.

