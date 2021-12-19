Advertisement

Santacon gets people crawlin’ for a cause

The bar crawl was a collaboration between the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Marietta Main Street
Santacon bar-crawlers
Santacon bar-crawlers
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Saturday night, dozens of people donned their gay apparel and came downtown to participate in Santacon.

The bar crawl included stops and specials at seven establishments along Front and Second Streets, as well as at Boathouse BBQ on Virginia.

Tickets were $20, purchased through the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Bar-crawlers were instructed to break-out their jolliest Santa suits and ugliest Christmas sweaters for the costume contest judged by Jacob Krantz from WMOA Radio.

Even the Grinch got into the holiday spirit.

The “MOV Grinch” says the event “brought a little lighter spirit” out of him, joking that his heart had “grown three sizes.”

According to the United Way Alliance... the organization partners with and funds local nonprofits doing work in the areas of “Education, Income Stability, Health, and Safety Net Services.”

Marietta Main Street helped in putting-on the crawl which ran from 5-10 p.m.

