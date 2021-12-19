Advertisement

Warren Lady Warriors beat New Philadelphia Lady Quakers girls basketball team

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors have now handed the Lady Quakers of New Philadelphia high school their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Warren led going into halftime by a score of 19-11, and despite a tough battle in the second half they were able to hold on.

The Lady Warriors won the game by a score 36-34, so another nail biter of a game in the new Warren High School Gymnasium.

Abbie Smith led the way for the big win, finishing with 16 points on the night for the Lady Warriors.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads guilty to two charges related to the...
Barber pleads guilty to two charges in Capitol riots case
Sidney Walker and Amanda Nicole Spence were charged with possession of fentanyl, a felony in...
Two arrested for possession of fentanyl in Washington County
A truck on its side along I-77 NB
Semi-truck crashes on I-77, sends at least one to hospital
Crash sends one to hospital
Car crash along I-77 sends one to hospital
Wood County Schools mourns death of Les Lipscomb
Blennerhassett Middle School briefly under lockdown Friday morning

Latest News

Fort Frye beat Trinity Christian
Fort Frye Cadets beat Trinity Christian Warriors boys basketball team
PHS beat Marietta
Parkersburg Big Reds beat Marietta Tigers Boys Basketball Team
Warren defeats Logan
Warren Warriors defeat Logan Chieftains in High School Boys Basketball
Fort Frye beats Linsly
Fort Frye Lady wins the battle of Lady Cadets