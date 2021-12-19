Warren Lady Warriors beat New Philadelphia Lady Quakers girls basketball team

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Lady Warriors have now handed the Lady Quakers of New Philadelphia high school their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon.

Warren led going into halftime by a score of 19-11, and despite a tough battle in the second half they were able to hold on.

The Lady Warriors won the game by a score 36-34, so another nail biter of a game in the new Warren High School Gymnasium.

Abbie Smith led the way for the big win, finishing with 16 points on the night for the Lady Warriors.

