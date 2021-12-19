Warren Warriors defeat Logan Chieftains in High School Boys Basketball

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Warren Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Logan high school Chieftains on Friday night.

It was a back and forth game all night with the final score coming down to the wire in favor of Warren.

The Warriors won on a put back attempt by Brayden Sallee as the buzzer sounded.

Warren won the game by a score of 42-40.

Sallee of course had the game winning shot and he finished with 19 on the night while his teammate Trent Taylor had 18 in the Warrior win.

