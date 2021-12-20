Advertisement

Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air Thursday at a school event in Australia.

Authorities in Tasmania said 11-year-old Chase Harrison died in the hospital.

He was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the castle.

Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital. Another is recovering at home.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “shattering” and “unthinkingly heartbreaking.”

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

An investigation into what caused the tragedy will include the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle had been tethered to the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Walker and Amanda Nicole Spence were charged with possession of fentanyl, a felony in...
Two arrested for possession of fentanyl in Washington County
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect behind Pete’s Pizza break in arrested
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads guilty to two charges related to the...
Barber pleads guilty to two charges in Capitol riots case
Santacon bar-crawlers
Santacon gets people crawlin’ for a cause
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Meigs County crash proves fatal

Latest News

Fort Frye Choir
Fort Frye High School Choir Performance, 12/20/21
Marietta Choir
Marietta High School Choir Performance, 12/20/21
Zach Miles and Hannah Stutler
Deck the MOV, 12/20/21
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Minute Maid drinks recalled for possible metal contamination