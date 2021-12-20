Car seat fitting station now open at Marietta fire station #1

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Marietta Fire Department is adding to its list of services to the community by providing children’s car seat checks and installation.

Captain C.W. Durham said he recently was certified as a Child Passenger Safety Technician and that people can make appointments to have their car seats checked to see how to install them and if they have surpassed their operational expiration date.

“There are just so many things you can learn from the installation of car seats,” Durham said.

“We want to be able to share that knowledge because even after having four kids there were things I still learned from taking the class. There are so many different things coming out with car seats, new technology, new attachment features. A lot of the new car seats have what’s called a latch system which allows you not to use the seat belt if you so choose to for certain weights depending on the car seat itself.”

Durham said the Washington County Health Department and the Family and Children First also are able to check car seats. Anyone wanting to schedule a time to have their car seat checked can call the Marietta Fire Department at 740-376-6444. All car seat checks will take place at Fire station number 1 located at 301 Putnam Street in Marietta. Durham said if a car seat has passed its manufactured expiration date or has been in a car wreck, that it should be replaced with an updated car seat.

