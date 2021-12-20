Advertisement

Celebrating the holidays with First Lady Fran DeWine

She also spoke about her work with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - For the past month, we’ve been featuring your holiday decorations during our morning segment, “Deck the MOV.”

...but one house we’ve yet to feature, the Governor’s Mansion.

I recently sat-down with Governor Mike DeWine at his home in Columbus and got a tour of the DeWine’s holiday decorations from First Lady Fran DeWine.

The First Lady showed-off a wooden nativity her father had made. The nativity was filled with figurines the DeWines have collected on their travels.

One Christmas Tree was decorated with popcorn and cranberry garland, a nod to the couple’s humble first Christmas together when students at Miami University.

More than one Christmas Tree was decorated with books... the First Lady’s passion.

She spoke about her work with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the free program that provides Ohio children one book each month from birth through age five.

“They’re good books, you know...” says the First Lady. “This is Dolly Parton’s favorite, “The Little Engine That Could” and this is the first book they get no matter whether they’re a newborn baby or whether they’re, you know, four years old. They get this book first. And the last book they get when they turn five is “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come.””

The First Lady says she recently traveled across the state, stopping at birthing centers.

Her latest effort is getting newborns signed-up for the program before they even leave the hospital.

As of this month, 43% of eligible Ohio children are signed-up for the program and only 25% of eligible children in Washington County.

To sign-up your child, go to https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

