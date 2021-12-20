Children’s Listening Place holds first annual holiday open house

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place held their first “holiday open house.”

The child abuse center held their doors open for people to show everything they do.

The center received visits from law enforcement, health services, Wood County child protective and youth services, Pleasants County Prosecutor’s offices, and a representative of senator Joe Manchin’s office, Outreach Manager Mike Browning.

L-R Abby Pifer, Candice Gabriel, Julie Nutter, Greg Collins, Mike Browning (Senator Manchin's office), Dawn Allen, Della Matheny, and Allie Hammer (Children's Listening Place)

“What a great visit by a wonderful person. He expressed his genuine interest in what we do here on behalf of the Senator,” says the facility’s executive director, Greg Collins. “It’s nice to know our center is on the radar of one of the most important people in West Virginia and Washington.”

Browning also sent regards on behalf of Senator Capito’s office.

Collins says that the center enjoyed showing off what they provide for children and getting the word out to those not familiar with them.

“I’m trying to raise the awareness of the center of course. Build the brand, as it were. But it seems like it’s accomplishing so much more than just that as we proceed through the day and see everybody getting together, talking, having fun,” says Collins.

The center serves Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie County. And the organization is finalizing work to add Calhoun County.

The non-profit is also working to setup a legacy giving program with the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The food was provided in part by Convicted Pigs BBQ, and owner, Trooper Chris Jackson. “The food was a big hit with all attending,” says Collins. “Some of it was donated by Chris for our Open House.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.