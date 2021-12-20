Commission approves grant for “intervention” deputy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Through a federal government grant, the Wood County Sheriff’s office will hire a deputy with the task of dealing with drug addiction and homelessness.

The federal COPS grant, approved Monday by the county commission, will fund a deputy who will help law enforcement officers who encounter people who are homeless or dealing with drug addiction.

The difference is that the special deputy’s role will be more of a counselor, and less of an arresting officer.

”We realize we can’t arrest our way out of the drug issue; it has to be a multi-pronged approach with treatment and diversion, and law enforcement intervention,” says Sheriff Rick Woodyard. “So hopefully, this will allow us to do the intervention and diversion program, to help addicts and their families in the community.”

The officer will be working both in uniform and non-uniform assignments.

Wood County is getting $125,000 in federal money, while the county contributes $47,000 of its own money for the position, which lasts for three years.

