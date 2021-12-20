Healthcare system is “strained” and “nearing a breaking point,” WV Hospital Assoc. says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Hospital Association released a statement saying that the healthcare system is “strained” and “nearing a breaking point” as projections show West Virginia will approach the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

In response to Governor Justice’s call for limits on social gatherings on year ago, we collectively followed responsible and proven measures that reduced the spread of COVID-19, saved lives, and protected our state’s health care system, according to the West Virginia Hospital Association.

The Association said projections show that the 2021 holiday season will approach the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia since the pandemic began.

The vast majority of patients in the ICU and on ventilators are unvaccinated and the national shortage of monoclonal antibodies has greatly restricted access to an effective treatment option, according to the Association.

In addition, officials with the Association said that there are high numbers of patients with other medical conditions requiring hospital care such as flu, heart diseases, cancer, and trauma, a combination that has has strained the health care system, and the system is nearing a breaking point as health care workers are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted after nearly two years.

The Association said that we are in this crisis together as a state and a nation, and although there have been multiple calls for action in the past, help is needed now more than ever to ensure health care services are available for everyone who needs them.

Officials with the Association said that resilient and dedicated health care workers stand ready to care for our communities across the state, but the reality is most hospitals throughout the state have more patients in their emergency departments than they do staff to care for them, resulting in longer wait times, patients being treated in hallways and waiting rooms, and diversions to other medical providers where staff has capacity to provide acute care services.

The West Virginia Hospital Association is asking all West Virginia residents to do their part as well as recognize the following:

Hospitals are operating at contingency and crisis levels of care, which means waiting times are longer and staffing shortages are now the norm, impacting the availability of timely care.

This situation is a result of our ongoing pandemic response, the serious illness of non-COVID-19 patients, national supply chain issues limiting access to effective treatments, the increased length of stay of all patients, and the resulting high number of patients in West Virginia hospitals.

Just as hospitals’ care teams have been working at capacity, our emergency medical services (EMS) and other care sites are also stressed and overworked. There may be times when capacity in the system is not adequate to accommodate the usual response and speed of transport. Also, at times patients are having to be transferred to out of state hospitals due to lack of capacity in West Virginia.

As the pressure on hospitals and EMS increases further, we risk facing increasing delays and challenges in accessing care for everyone who needs emergency services and inpatient hospital care.

The Association provides the following tips to lessen the pressure on the health care system:

Get fully vaccinated. Evidence shows vaccines are effective at keeping people out of the hospital and off ventilators. Vaccines are free and available to those ages 5 and up at many pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and health departments across the state.

If you are vaccinated, get your booster, which is approved for everyone ages 16 and older.

If you have questions about the vaccines, reach out to your medical provider.

Carefully consider where you seek health care. A primary care office, virtual health care visit, or urgent care may be the best site of care and reduces demand on limited hospital and emergency departments’ staff. Despite this, for emergency conditions such as stroke symptoms, chest pain, difficulty breathing or significant injury, you should still seek emergency care.

Don’t delay routine medical care, physicals, and screenings.

Donate blood – The Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patient care.

Practice physical distance at indoor events and gatherings, including the use of face masks and other protection.

If you are aware of a potential COVID-19 exposure, get tested and limit your interaction with others until you have a negative test and/or have passed the recommended quarantine period.

Recognize that hospital and EMS staff are shorthanded and under extreme pressure. Extend patience and thoughtfulness to those who are working the hardest to support and care for our family members and friends.

The West Virginia Hospital Association says that healthcare teams have worked tirelessly for the past 20 months to serve every community in our state, and they need your support as we are in this crisis together.

