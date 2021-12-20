Advertisement

Jackson Middle School STEM classes donate blankets to local foster care system

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today 6th and 7th grade students donate blankets to help Wood County children in foster care. The students collected and donated 67 blankets in just five days.

For the young students they say they are proud of everything they have accomplished in a short period of time.

“I am really proud of all of us because a lot of these kids don’t have anything with them,” said 6th grader Clara Tracewell.

They also said they understand the importance of learning to give back now and they hope it will only spread throughout the school.

“It’s really important to me because I know if I start here it will only get better and I just want to start now. It can progressively get better and help them even more,” said 7th grader Morgan Metz.

These students plan on getting involved in more opportunities to make the world a better place now and in the future.

