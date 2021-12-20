Advertisement

A local crossing guard brings cheer to Jefferson Elementary School

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An elementary school crossing guard is trying to bring Christmas joy to students and local community members.

Roger Miller, the Jefferson Elementary School’s crossing guard for the past 6 years, brought a Charlie Brown-like Christmas tree out by the crosswalk of the school. He was hoping to help distract from the tough times in the world and bring happiness for those in the community.

“A little Christmas tree over here all decorated up and I just felt like bringing a little cheer to the neighborhood and the students,” Miller said.

Miller mentioned it warms his heart and everyone seems to enjoy the tree, which is what the Christmas season is all about.

