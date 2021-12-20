Manchin gets support from McKinley on “BBB” opposition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With these words Sunday to “Fox News Sunday”:

“You’re done...this is a no.”, moderator Bret Baier asked Sen. Joe Manchin.

“This is a no.”

“Build Back Better”, in all likelihood, went to the legislative scrap heap.

The White House, which responded with sharp words after Manchin’s statement Sunday, said President Joe Biden still considers him a friend.

“He’s worked with Sen. Manchin over the course of decades, they share fundamental values, they’re longtime friends,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “That has not changed.”

U.S. Congressman David McKinley, in Parkersburg Monday, said he spoke with Manchin on several occasions during the past few months. McKinley said the senator’s opposition to the bill was no surprise.

“He’s talked about several things that would come into play with it,” said the 1st District Republican. “Is this bipartisan? No. Is this bill paid for? No. And is this what my constituents want? These are fair things to say at any time on any piece of legislation.”

West Virginia advocates of the biggest recently-discussed part of the bill, extension of the child tax credit, are critical of Manchin’s stance.

If Senator Manchin fails to support the Build Back Better Act, he is fighting against lower drug prices, lower health care costs, and improved care for millions of seniors and working families.

McKinley agrees with people who believe that-and other provisions-might pass as stand-alone legislation.

Rep. McKinley: “I’m sure there are some components of it, if we tear it apart, maybe, in the light of day, there might be some value to it. But you should go through the process, and that’s what’s going to happen.”

Late Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said a vote will be scheduled in January on both the Build Back Better legislation and a voting rights bill-which Manchin in the past has also said he opposes.

