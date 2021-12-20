Marietta Salvation Army holds Angel Tree distribution

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With Christmas only five days away, the Marietta Salvation Army is doing everything it can to bring cheer to those in need.

The non-profit is doing this Monday as a part of its Angel Tree program.

Officials say that they provided gifts to over 600 children this year, with thousands of gifts going to benefit all children in the Washington County area.

Commanding officer, Rosemary Hughes, says that the organization takes great pride in providing this help for those in need.

“We’re here and we know that some people can’t afford what we can give them. And just make the kids happy and smile and know that they’re loved. And know that it’s a good time to make them feel happy and content. Because with this world and what it is right now you don’t know day-to-day what’s going to happen,” says Hughes.

The Marietta Salvation Army would like to thank the Marietta Community Foundation for its help buying gifts they needed.

Along with others who sponsored families and local businesses like “Andy’s Toy Chest” and “Wit and Whimzy” who gave toys.

