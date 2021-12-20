Meigs County crash proves fatal

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio. (WTAP) - A crash in Gallipolis Saturday night proved to be fatal.

It all played out when Kaila Christian of North Carolina attempted to pass another vehicle but ended up crashing into a semi truck driving in the opposite direction. Her passenger, Mrenton McDonald, a 19-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Both were then transported to the hospital, where Christian was pronounced dead.

The Gallipolis post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

