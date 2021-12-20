Advertisement

Meigs County crash proves fatal

Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.(GRAY-TV)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio. (WTAP) - A crash in Gallipolis Saturday night proved to be fatal.

It all played out when Kaila Christian of North Carolina attempted to pass another vehicle but ended up crashing into a semi truck driving in the opposite direction. Her passenger, Mrenton McDonald, a 19-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Both were then transported to the hospital, where Christian was pronounced dead.

The Gallipolis post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

