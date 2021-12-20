Obituary: Baker, Bruce Wayne

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bruce Wayne Baker, 65, of Vienna, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 16, 1956, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Marion Walter and Avis M. Perkins Baker.

Bruce was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He worked for the City of Parkersburg as a recycling sorter. Bruce enjoyed watching Parkersburg South and Cincinnati Reds Baseball and loved bowling.

He is survived by his three sisters, Carol Baker Camp (Bob) of Washington, WV, Teresa Dianne Crumbaker of Vienna and Lisa Baker Yerkes (Bill) of Little Hocking; seven nieces and nephews, Scott, Jamie, Chad, Erin, Cari, Kent and Nick; several great-nieces and nephews; and two dear friends, Mike Bibbee and Rick Queen.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robin Crumbaker; and nephew, Jeremy Lipscomb.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg, with Don Tanner officiating. Burial will follow in K of P Cemetery at Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

