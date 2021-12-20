Obituary: Bennett, Helen Ruth

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Ruth Bennett 82, of Williamstown, died December 18, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH.

The 12th of 15 children, she was born at her family home in Williamstown, WV on April 19, 1939, the daughter of James Reed Henrie and Violet Ruth Bayles Henrie.

She is survived by her son Leonard Bennett of Williamstown, a grandson Jeremiah Bennett (Rebekah) of Morgantown, granddaughters Katie Bennett (Ryan) of Marietta, and Beth Harris (Jeremy) of Williamstown, seven great grandchildren, and two sisters Frances Conroy (David) and Dorothy Bradford both of Williamstown.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former spouse and friend Jerry L. Bennett, seven brothers: Hubert Henrie, Daniel Henrie, James Henrie, Gene Henrie, Ralph Henrie, William Henrie and John Henrie Ist and five sisters: Garnet Kerns, Evelyn Treadway, Katherine Treadway, Linda Henrie and Mary Slider Smith.

She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1958. She retired from Union Insulating in the 1980′s.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday (Dec. 22) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday (Dec. 21) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

