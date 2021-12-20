Advertisement

Obituary: Helmick, Eugene G.

Eugene G. Helmick Obit
Eugene G. Helmick Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NICUT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eugene G. Helmick, 81, of Nicut, WV, passed away on December 15, 2021.

He was born April 22, 1940, to the late Clyde an Estel May Helmick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ocie “Judy” Helmick one sister Betty Bourne, and one brother William Harry Helmick.Eugene is survived by one son Wayne (Charlotte) Helmick of Manassas, VA, one daughter Sandra (Larry) Hoskins of Charlestown, WV, four grandsons Brad (Kristin) Helmick, Jonathan (Amber) Helmick, William (Danielle) Helmick an Sgt. Cordell (Colette) Hoskins of WV, two great-granddaughters Caroline and Addy Helmick, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Loren Price officiating.  Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be in Metz Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

