Obituary: Johnson, Phyllis A.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phyllis A. Johnson, 83, of Parkersburg died December 15, 2021 at the Rockland Ridge Nursing Home in Belpre OH.

Phyllis was born July 28, 1938 in Parkersburg and was the daughter of late James Eustace and Ruby Chloe Kuhl Gaston.

Phyllis was a 1957 graduate of Parkersburg High School and received an Associates Degree from Parkersburg Community College in Early Childhood Development. She was a homemaker and served as a childcare provider for over 100 families. She had been a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ since 1966.Phyllis was the author of her autobiography and a few children’s books. She volunteered at elder residences and role played as Laura Ingalls Wilder. She had an article published in Reminisce Magazine. Phyllis loved painting in acrylics.

Phyllis is survived by her sons Brian Johnson (Farley) of Crossville, TN, Roger Johnson of Belpre and Bruce Johnson (Melissa) of Algonquin, IL; grandchildren Nathan, Taylor, Benjamin and Sarah; brothers Clifford Gaston (Helen) of Universal City, TX and Dayton Gaston (Mildred) of Parkersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray Ellis Johnson; brothers Edgel and James Gaston; sisters Cleone Baker, Peggy Cooper, Hazel Pickens and Linda Wagner; son Phillip Johnson and an infant son Douglas Ray Johnson.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV, with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

