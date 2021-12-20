Obituary: Kramer, Carmen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carmen Kramer, age 63, passed away in her home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born in Ottawa, KS on March 22, 1958. She had made her home near Lower Salem, OH since April of 1996. To her family and all who knew her, Carmen was the most selfless person they ever knew. She was kind and warm hearted, dedicated to improving the lives of all she knew simply by knowing her. Her children remember their friends coming to her for advice because she loved and valued each and every person individually. She was an amazingly good cook and especially enjoyed preparing meals for large gatherings of family. She was know to live a simple life yet craved knowledge and strived to learn all aspects and to fill in all the blanks of any subject she engaged in. Her grandchildren were very important to her and they all knew that they were equal in her eyes, no one more or less important than anyone else.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Reeves and Arbutus Reeves, 7 grandchildren and one nephew. She is survived by her loving husband Launce Kramer, whom she married on April 4, 1996, sisters Carla Nichols, Robin Button (Steve), Pam Oswald, Arbie Winter (Mark), Serena Whitehead (Richard), brother Ike Reeves (Roxanne), children Shane Sipes, Errol Kramer (Kelly), Wayne Kramer (Wendy), Mindy Lamers, Leighton Kramer (Crystal), Ed Kramer (Kerri), Bo Michels (Janice), Andrew Kramer, Cameron Michels, Anna Lauderman (Gary), Stephen Kramer, Nick Kramer (Cari), Tyler Kramer, 24 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, 19 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 23) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford with burial following in Kramer Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be made at www.Lankfordfh.com.

