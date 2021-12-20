Obituary: Lattea, James D.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - James D. Lattea, 73, of Vienna passed away peacefully, December 18, 2021 at home.

He was born January 7, 1948 in Parkersburg, a son of the late George W. and Muriel E. Stotlar Lattea.

Jim was passionate about enjoying life. He was extra enthusiastic about WVU sports and restoring his Bronco. Jim was a lifelong fisherman, enjoyed camping and was a man of many talents who could fix anything for you. His greatest joy came from taking care of his family. Jim had a lot of love and left a lot of love. His passions and loves will be carried onward by those his love touched.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Kay Collins Lattea; two sons, Braden Lattea of Vienna and Christopher Lattea of Parkersburg; fur baby, Ruby; step-mother, Connie Lattea of Parkersburg; three sisters, Donna (John) Reed of Vienna, Colette Frederick of Vermilion, OH, and Colleen Lattea of Vienna; three granddaughters, Kyleigh Scott, Kadie Salyers and Maddyson Lattea; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cher Bennett; sister, Gloria J. Haverty; grandson, Chance Lattea; and special cousins, Larry Haislep and JD Welch.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, South Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.